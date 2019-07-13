Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:45 AM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Interment
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Patricia Anne "Pat" Dill Obituary
Patricia "Pat" Anne Dill

Knoxville - Patricia "Pat" Anne Dill, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was a longtime member of Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She loved to cook and liked to bring recipes from her favorite cooking shows to life. She was also a proud mamaw of her grandkids. Preceded in death by her parents; William and Rena Weaver, half-brother; Charles Weaver, and half-sister; Shirley Blair Weaver. Survived by her husband of 56 years, Earl Dill, sons; Allen Dill (Elizabeth), Jeffrey Dill, as well as multiple grandkids and great grandkids. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Sunday, July 14, 2019 with a service to follow at 7:00 pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, Rev. Thomas Sweet officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am for an 11:00 am interment on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Lynnhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 13 to July 14, 2019
