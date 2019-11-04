Services
Province Funeral Home
4225 East Morgan Avenue
Pennington Gap , VA 24277
(276) 546-2456
Patricia Anne Whited (Patsy) Kresse

Patricia Anne Whited (Patsy) Kresse Obituary
Patricia (Patsy) Anne Whited Kresse

Patricia (Patsy) Anne Whited Kresse

Maryville - Patricia (Patsy) Anne Whited Kresse, 77, of Maryville passed away on October 29, 2019 after an extended illness. A long-time resident of Maryville and Sevierville, Patsy retired from Dollywood in 2010 after 15 years as a host.

Receiving of friends will be Saturday, November 9 at Province Funeral Home, Pennington Gap, Virginia, from 11:00 a.m. to noon. Graveside service immediately following at Lee Memorial Gardens.

Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.provincefuneralhome.com

Province Funeral Home of 42098 E. Morgan Ave. Pennington Gap, VA 24277 is in charge of the arrangements

Phone 276-546-2456
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
