Patricia Annette Gonterman
Patricia Annette Gonterman

Knoxville - Patricia Annette Gonterman, age 56 - of Bearden, passed away suddenly Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ashley Colwell; mother, Patricia Calwell; brothers, Anthony and Wayne Calwell. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Guindon and husband Tom; grandson, Ashton Calwell, father, Elmer Calwell; brother, Billy Calwell; sister-in-law, Regina Calwell; nephews, Billy and Bradley Calwell; niece, Bailey Calwell; and boyfriend, Ted Harris, Jr. The funeral will be on Thursday at 7:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel with Rev. James Branum officiating. The family will receive friends before the service from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. The interment will be Friday at 1:00 pm at Highland Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
OCT
22
Funeral
07:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
OCT
23
Interment
01:00 PM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
