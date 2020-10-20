Patricia Annette Gonterman
Knoxville - Patricia Annette Gonterman, age 56 - of Bearden, passed away suddenly Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ashley Colwell; mother, Patricia Calwell; brothers, Anthony and Wayne Calwell. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Guindon and husband Tom; grandson, Ashton Calwell, father, Elmer Calwell; brother, Billy Calwell; sister-in-law, Regina Calwell; nephews, Billy and Bradley Calwell; niece, Bailey Calwell; and boyfriend, Ted Harris, Jr. The funeral will be on Thursday at 7:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel with Rev. James Branum officiating. The family will receive friends before the service from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. The interment will be Friday at 1:00 pm at Highland Memorial Cemetery.