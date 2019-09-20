Services
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Barnes Smith

Patricia Barnes Smith Obituary
Patricia Barnes Smith

Sevierville - Patricia Barnes Smith, age 59, of Sevierville, passed away September 17, 2019. Trish was greatly loved by her family, both immediate and extended. She had countless nieces, nephews, and special friends. She loved each so much. Trish was preceded in death by her husband, Frank C. Smith, Jr. Trish was survived by her beloved daughter, Shana Leigh Carr and her husband John David Carr; step children, Lori Smith (Jason), Spanky Smith (Tracy), Kristen Collins (Joey); step-grandchildren, Jacob, Mitchell, and Katie Reed, Gabe, Abigail, and Eli Smith.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Mountain View Baptist Church, , or Sevier County Humane Society. The family will receive friends 10-11 AM Saturday with a funeral service to follow at 11 AM in the Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with Rev. Jack Hitch officiating. Family and friends will then meet at 1 PM in Greenwood Cemetery for interment. Pallbearers will be Craig Rolen, Brandon Barnes, Kevin Hurst, Daniel Hurst, John David Carr, and Jason Reed. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 20, 2019
