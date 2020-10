Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Patricia's life story with friends and family

Share Patricia's life story with friends and family

Patricia Boshears



Knoxville - Patricia Ellen Boshears, age 58, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918. 865 689-8888.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store