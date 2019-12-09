Services
Patricia Boyd Calhoun

Patricia Boyd Calhoun Obituary
Patricia Boyd Calhoun

Patricia Boyd Calhoun, age 70, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Conway Medical Center.

Mrs. Calhoun was born in Horry County a daughter of Mildred Cooke Boyd and the late Henry Boyd

Mrs. Calhoun enjoyed cooking, gardening, and pleasing others. She loved spending time with family and friends.

In addition to her mother Mrs. Calhoun is survived by her husband of 52 years, Larry Calhoun; two sons: Brett Calhoun (Paula) of Knoxville, TN. And Jason Calhoun (Crystal) of Conway; brother: Jerry Boyd of Conway; sister: Rhonda Smart (Dan) of Conway; three grandchildren: Lara Calhoun, Callie Cate Calhoun and Colby Calhoun; great-grandchild: Raelynn Elizabeth Calhoun and other family and friends who will miss her.

A Memorial Service will be held 3 PM Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Watson Funeral Services. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com. Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
