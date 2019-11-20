|
Patricia C. Lane
Lenoir City - Patricia C. Lane - age 86 of Lenoir City, passed away November 14, 2019. Pat was a member of Central United Methodist Church and retired from Yale Security after 40 years of service. She was a former member of the Order of Eastern Star and the Rocky Top Decorative Painters. Pat was a talented artist and taught art to many in the community. Preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Lane; son, Byron Scott Varner, daughter, Theda Stout; and her parents, John and Annabelle Shoun Clark. Pat is survived by her sons, Will Varner and Brian Varner; grandchildren, Cooper and Quinn Varner; great-grandchildren, Parker and Mason Varner; siblings, Barbara Buck and John Clark along with several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at Central United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 25th. A reception will follow at the church. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019