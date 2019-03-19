|
Patricia (Pat) Cain Burgess
Knoxville, TN
Patricia (Pat) Cain Burgess, age 70, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 17, 2019. She attended Catholic High School and Knoxville Business College. Pat retired from KUB after 25 years of
service. She was active in AYSO 337. Preceded in death by
mother, Ellen Cain; and daughter, Amy Carter. Survivors include husband of 37 years, George H. Burgess, Jr.; mother and father-in-law, George and Barbara Burgess; sons, Philip Cain and wife Lisa, David Carter, and Derrick Carter Burgess; daughter, Annie Carter; grandchildren, Mary Ellen Cain Appel (Kyle), Mitchell Carter (Haley), Zach Cain, Isaiah Carter, and Macy Cain. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Wednesday with the funeral to follow at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. Rev. Bruce Marston will officiate. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Thursday for the 11 am graveside service at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019