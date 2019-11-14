|
|
Patricia Calwell
Knoxville - Patricia Lynn Calwell age 71 of Bearden passed away suddenly in her home on Sunday, November 9, 2019. She was a member of Bearden Gospel Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by sons, Anthony and Wayne Calwell and granddaughter, Ashley Calwell. Patricia is survived by her husband, Elmer Calwell; daughter, Annette Gonterman; son, Bill Calwell and beloved daughter-in-law, Regina Calwell; grandchildren, Stephanie Guindon with special grandson-in-law Tomm Guindon, Billy Calwell with beloved grand daughter-in-law, Bailey Calwell and Bradley Calwell, and great grandson, Ashton Calwell. Patricia's family will receive friends on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN 37701. Patricia's Graveside Service and Interment will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 3:00pm at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 with Rev. Jim Branum officiating.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019