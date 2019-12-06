Services
Patricia "Nano" Campbell

Patricia "Nano" Campbell Obituary
Patricia "Nano" Campbell

Knoxville - Patricia "Nano" Campbell, age 79, of Knoxville, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She retired from U.T. Hospital after 30 years of service. Survived by son, Michael L. Claytor. Graveside service will be 1 pm Monday at Lynnhurst Cemetery with Michael Plewniak officiating. Arrangements by Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
