Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
View Map
More Obituaries for Patricia Mink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Carol Holder Bradam Mink

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Carol Holder Bradam Mink Obituary
Patricia Carol Holder Bradam Mink

Maryville, TN

Patricia Carol Holder Bradam Mink age 70 of Maryville, TN passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 peacefully at her home. Preceded in death by her

parents, James G. and Anna Bell Holder; brother, Leon Holder; father of children, Gary Franklin Bradam. Survived by her

husband, Stanley Mink; daughters and sons-in-law, Sherry and Jackie McKee, Michelle and Jeff Lane, Jarid Mink, David and Sara Prats, Darrell and Elana Jenkins; grandchildren, Alex Bradam, Josh and Kirsten Payne, Tiffanie McKee, Brittanie McKee, Madalyn Payne, Noah Prats, Isaiah Prats, Ethan Prats, Sam Jenkins, Sophie Jenkins; sisters, Judy Tipton-Sykora, Edwina Woods, Phyllis Resha, Wanda Fann, Glenda White, Deborah Correll. Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 PM on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Smith Life Event Center. Celebration of Life will follow at 6:00 PM with Jeff Lane officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville,

865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
