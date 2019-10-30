Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia "Pat" Carter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia "Pat" Carter Obituary
Patricia "Pat" Carter

Knoxville - Patricia "Pat" Carter, age 70 of Knoxville, passed away October 29, 2019. She was a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Carter. Survived by daughter, Sandra Carter; son, Jack Carter, Randy Carter, Creg Carter and wife Tonya, sixteen grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; sister, Jackie Coppock and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday at Weaver's Chapel from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow. Pastor David Knight officiating. Family and friends will meet Saturday at 10:45 am at Berry Highland West Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment. www.weaverfuneralservices.com

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now