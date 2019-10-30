|
Patricia "Pat" Carter
Knoxville - Patricia "Pat" Carter, age 70 of Knoxville, passed away October 29, 2019. She was a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Carter. Survived by daughter, Sandra Carter; son, Jack Carter, Randy Carter, Creg Carter and wife Tonya, sixteen grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; sister, Jackie Coppock and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday at Weaver's Chapel from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow. Pastor David Knight officiating. Family and friends will meet Saturday at 10:45 am at Berry Highland West Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment. www.weaverfuneralservices.com
