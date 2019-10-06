|
Patricia Chard
Knoxville - Patricia Ann Chard age 85, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was born June 15, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois and worked as an x-ray technician for 28 years. Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Eunice Hill Alyea, and sister, Diane Ames. She is survived by her loving husband who is still missing her very much, Don Chard, and son, Sean O'Connell. Patricia and Don were best friends for 33 years and were happily married for 24 years of that time. A Memorial Service for Patricia will be held at Old Beverly Baptist Church, Green Way Drive, Knoxville, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 5:00p.m. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2019