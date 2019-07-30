Services
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6812
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:30 PM
First United Methodist Church
Maryville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Cheely (Whitehead) Ross


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Cheely (Whitehead) Ross Obituary
Patricia Cheely (Whitehead) Ross

Maryville - Patricia Cheely (Whitehead) Ross, 80, passed away July 28, 2019. She was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on October 21, 1938, the daughter of the late Richard and Helen (Cheely) Whitehead.

Pat was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Maryville, Tennessee.

She enjoyed gardening, people, art, craftwork, animals, Scouting, and history. While a mother of her own seven children, Pat was like a mother to countless others. She was a beloved woman who will be missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Laura (Dwight), Julia, Jeff (Jennifer), Leanne (Isidor), Susan (Pete), Jon (Tonja), and Rebecca; her grandchildren, Halley, Luke, Kyle, Ben, Maia, Sam, Emma, Jeremiah, and Elizabeth; and her brother Don Whitehead.

Preceded in death by her husband, Dale Ross and her grandson, Clay Lyman.

A celebration of life service will take place at the First United Methodist Church in Maryville, Tennessee on Thursday, August 1 at 5:30 PM. Receiving Friends will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First United Methodist Church of Maryville, Tennessee: Habitat.

McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812

www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now