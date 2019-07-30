|
Patricia Cheely (Whitehead) Ross
Maryville - Patricia Cheely (Whitehead) Ross, 80, passed away July 28, 2019. She was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on October 21, 1938, the daughter of the late Richard and Helen (Cheely) Whitehead.
Pat was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Maryville, Tennessee.
She enjoyed gardening, people, art, craftwork, animals, Scouting, and history. While a mother of her own seven children, Pat was like a mother to countless others. She was a beloved woman who will be missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Laura (Dwight), Julia, Jeff (Jennifer), Leanne (Isidor), Susan (Pete), Jon (Tonja), and Rebecca; her grandchildren, Halley, Luke, Kyle, Ben, Maia, Sam, Emma, Jeremiah, and Elizabeth; and her brother Don Whitehead.
Preceded in death by her husband, Dale Ross and her grandson, Clay Lyman.
A celebration of life service will take place at the First United Methodist Church in Maryville, Tennessee on Thursday, August 1 at 5:30 PM. Receiving Friends will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First United Methodist Church of Maryville, Tennessee: Habitat.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 30, 2019