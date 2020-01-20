Services
Patricia Cloonan Mabry


1932 - 2020
Patricia Cloonan Mabry

Knoxville, TN - Mabry, Patricia Cloonan - "Please don't be sad - I have been truly blessed with five loving daughters, and no one could ask for more!" Pat had written these words to her daughters before she passed away on January 16, 2020. She is survived by daughters Teresa A. Mabry, Sharon M. Mabry, Jeannie Mabry Duffy and husband Joe Duffy, Marianne Mabry McAllister and husband David McAllister, Kathleen Mabry Bloom and husband Douglas Bloom, whose generosity of spirit meant so much to Pat. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Mable Stevens Cloonan and John James Cloonan, brother James Cloonan, and the father of her children, John Joseph Mabry. Pat's grandchildren will dearly miss her: Dane Baker, Benjamin Huskey, Eric Huskey, Emily Huskey, Joseph Duffy, Julianne Duffy, Clare Sausen, John McAllister, Aidan Bloom, Audrey Bloom, and great-grandchildren Nikola and Kora Huskey. Pat is survived by her sister Margaret Hollingsworth and many nieces and nephews. The grace and dignity Pat showed in her passing brings comfort to those who loved her. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 24, from 4:00 -6:00 pm, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 W. Vine Ave, Knoxville, TN, with the Funeral Mass to follow at 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Catholic Charities of East Tennessee, 119 Dameron Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23, 2020
