Patricia Conner
Knoxville - Patricia Ann (Wolfe) Conner, age 84, went home to be with the Lord on August 19, 2020 at her residence in Knoxville. She was a devoted mother who will always be remembered for her love of her family. Pat was preceded in death by parents and two siblings, a grandchild and beloved husband, Bill Conner. She is survived and will be deeply missed by her sons, Ronnie Conner and wife Gail, Ernie Conner and wife Jama, Ken Conner and wife Genny; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; sister, Joyce Mynatt; and other extended family and friends. The family wishes to thank Covenant Hospice for their compassionate care of Pat.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, August 24th at 10:00am at Knob Creek Cemetery in Seymour, with Chuck Sayne officiating. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com
