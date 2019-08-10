Services
Knoxville - Patricia Diane Heath 63, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord Thursday August 8, 2019. Patricia was a follower of Christ and of the Baptist faith. She was a devoted wife, mother and mamaw. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Butler and Stella Tipton; 1 brother and 2 sisters. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Terry Heath; 2 sons, James Heath and Timothy Johnson and fiancé April Stallings; 2 daughters and son-in-laws, Cindy and James Capps and Terri and Bryan Przewoznik; 8 grandchildren; 3 brothers and 1 sister. Sadly missed by Sweetie Pie (her pet). The family will receive friends Sunday August 11, 2019 from 6:00p.m to 8:00p.m. with service to follow at 8:00p.m. with Rev. Danny Neal officiating at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet Monday August 12, 2019 for a 11:00a.m. graveside service at Asbury Cemetery 5100 Asbury Cemetery Rd.Knoxville, TN

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
