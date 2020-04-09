|
|
Patricia Groves
Knoxville - On Wednesday, April 8, 2010, Patricia "Trish" Gilham Groves, passed away at the age of 75.
Trish was born in Atlanta, Georgia. She married David Groves and moved to Knoxville in 1968 where she began teaching at Rule High School (Golden Bears!). She was a dedicated teacher there for 23 years. When Rule High closed, she followed her students to Fulton High and stayed with them for 4 years. She then moved to South Doyle as an assistant principal from 1994-2000 and then to Halls High School as a principal from 2000-2003. Her accolades include: 1973 Outstanding Young Educator of the Year, 1979 Newspaper Fund Fellowship, 1981 East TN Association of Teachers of English Teacher of the Year, 1985 Delta Kappa Gamma Scholarship Recipient, 1987 Downtown Knoxville Rotary Club's High School Teacher of the Year, 1988 Rule High School Teacher of the Year, 1988 Honorable Mention, Knox County Teacher of the Year. Her professional affiliations include: Delta Kappa Gamma Society International Zeta Chapter Recording Secretary, President, Advisor, Parliamentarian, and Treasurer; East Tennessee Association of Teachers of English Vice President 1987-88, Tennessee Association of Teachers of English; National Association of Teachers of English; National Education Association; Tennessee Education Association; Knox County Education Association; Knox County Retired Teachers Association President 2008-2010. She was also active at Westminster Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder and on many committees. She was a sustaining member of the Junior League of Knoxville and member of the Omni Women's Club where she served as treasurer and president.
She is perhaps best known for her bright, beautiful smile and contagious laughter. Besides raising her daughter, Katherine; she considered her greatest achievement to be the contributions she made to her students through 35 years of education. After retiring, she traveled all over the world and had a life fulfilled.
Trish was preceded in death by her father, Pat Cleburne Gilham; her mother, Eleanor Blosser Gilham; her brother Pat Cleburne Gilham III; and her three sisters, Gail Gilham, JoAnn Lyons, and Carol Gilham. She is survived by her daughter Katherine Groves Medlock, her grandson Mark, nieces and cousins, as well as a host of lifelong friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church when all can safely gather together once again. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Scholarship Fund of the Tennessee Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma--a professional international honor society of key women educators. Donations can be sent to Dianne Anderson, Treasurer at 497 Como St. McKenzie, TN 38201.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020