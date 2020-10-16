Patricia (Trish) Hardin Harper
Knoxville - Patricia (Trish) Hardin Harper, age 52, of Knoxville, TN passed away on October 15, 2020.
Preceded in death by her first husband, Robbie Russell; mother, Myrna J. Hardin; father, Robert (Bob) W. Hardin; sister, Cathy Hardin Monroe; and sister-in-law, Jackie Hardin.
She is survived by her daughter, Ashley Harper; brothers, Steve (Sharon) Hardin, Mike (Jackie) Hardin, David (Lisa) Hardin, and John Hardin; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles; and special friend, Todd C. Verni.
A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held 4:00pm on Monday, October 19th at Bible Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Larry Lewis officiating. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Harper family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com
