Patricia Jane Gibson
Knoxville, TN
Patricia Riley Gibson age 70 of Powell, Tennessee passed away April 29,2019 at Fort Sanders Hospital. Patricia was an active member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church for many years. She was an
animal lover and had tremendous
compassion for others. Patricia was preceded in death by her mother Dorothy Taylor. She is survived by her
husband of 42 years Gary Gibson; father Richard Taylor; son Travis Gibson; precious Granddaughter Harley (Aaron) Williams; beloved great-granddaughter Riley Gibson; siblings John Riley, Michael (Judy) Taylor; sister-in-law Brenda (Jim) Greenlee and many special friends and family. Pat will be sadly missed but will live on in our hearts forever. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM with the funeral service to be held at noon with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 1, 2019