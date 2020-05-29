Patricia Jo Tillery Huggins
Maiden, NC - Patricia Jo Tillery Huggins, 83, passed away on May 26, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Pat was born on April 6, 1937 to the late Clarence Elbert and Gladys Ousley Tillery in Knox County, Tennessee. She attended Carson Newman University and graduated from Lenoir Rhyne University. Pat was a member of First Baptist Church in Maiden. She worked as the Director of Childcare at First Baptist Church. Pat was the Childcare Director of First Baptist Church in Graham North Carolina before moving to Maiden, North Carolina in the late 70s. She cherished her time working with children.
In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by one son, John Alan Huggins. Pat is survived by her beloved husband, Hal Moore Huggins, Jr., of the home, one son, Joe Hal Huggins, two daughters; Joan Huggins Shannon, and Jane Huggins Endicott, four grandchildren; Thomas Joseph Huggins, Jackson Hal Huggins, Samuel Robert Endicott, Elizabeth Moore Endicott, and many other cherished relatives and friends.
The Huggins family will receive friends on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 12 pm to 1 pm at Goodin-Drum Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 pm in the chapel at Goodin-Drum Funeral Home. Rev. Eddie Andrews will be officiating. Interment will be at 1 pm on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Lynnhurst Cemetery in Knoxville, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, the Huggins family requests memorials be made to one of Pat's favorite charities:
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library at https://donate.imaginationlibrary.com or
Friends of the Smokies - PO Box 1660 Kodak, TN 37764 or www.friendsofthesmokies.org
Maiden, NC - Patricia Jo Tillery Huggins, 83, passed away on May 26, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Pat was born on April 6, 1937 to the late Clarence Elbert and Gladys Ousley Tillery in Knox County, Tennessee. She attended Carson Newman University and graduated from Lenoir Rhyne University. Pat was a member of First Baptist Church in Maiden. She worked as the Director of Childcare at First Baptist Church. Pat was the Childcare Director of First Baptist Church in Graham North Carolina before moving to Maiden, North Carolina in the late 70s. She cherished her time working with children.
In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by one son, John Alan Huggins. Pat is survived by her beloved husband, Hal Moore Huggins, Jr., of the home, one son, Joe Hal Huggins, two daughters; Joan Huggins Shannon, and Jane Huggins Endicott, four grandchildren; Thomas Joseph Huggins, Jackson Hal Huggins, Samuel Robert Endicott, Elizabeth Moore Endicott, and many other cherished relatives and friends.
The Huggins family will receive friends on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 12 pm to 1 pm at Goodin-Drum Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 pm in the chapel at Goodin-Drum Funeral Home. Rev. Eddie Andrews will be officiating. Interment will be at 1 pm on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Lynnhurst Cemetery in Knoxville, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, the Huggins family requests memorials be made to one of Pat's favorite charities:
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library at https://donate.imaginationlibrary.com or
Friends of the Smokies - PO Box 1660 Kodak, TN 37764 or www.friendsofthesmokies.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 29 to May 30, 2020.