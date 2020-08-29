1/1
Patricia Joann Stanton Davenport
1935 - 2020
Patricia Joann Stanton Davenport

Johnson City, TN - Patricia Joann Stanton Davenport, age 84, of Johnson City, Tennessee died Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Lakebridge Health Care Center in Johnson City.

Patricia was born September 17, 1935 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Ollie and Mattie Fox Stanton.

Patricia was a member of Hillcrest United Methodist Church.

Patricia was a childcare worker at Mother Goose Daycare for many years.

Patricia loved spending time with her grandchildren and her granddogs. She also enjoyed flowers, gardening, sewing, and cooking.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Ray Davenport; daughter, Tammy Williams; sisters, Wilma Jean Daws and Mildred Johnson; and brother, Max Stanton.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Dennis (and Denise) Davenport, Jan (and Keith) Jeffers, Rick (and Kim) Davenport, Melanie Jill (and Andy) Walker, and Kevin (and Sandy) Davenport; grandchildren, Kristy Williams, Aime Williams, Beverly Davenport, Mitchell Jeffers, Lindsay Pann, Matthew Jeffers, Neil Davenport, Justin Walker, Lauren Kidd, Megan Davenport, Kelly Walker, and Carson Davenport; 9 greatgrandchildren; sister, Gale (and Ken) Hayes; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family in Knoxville; and her granddogs.

Patricia's family expresses sincere gratitude to her special caregivers, Billie Jou Bishop, Toni Widener, Nona Widener, and Karen Penix.

Special thanks to the nurses and CNA's at NHC and Lakebridge, as well as Activity Assistant Reba Collins for always making Mom smile.

Many thanks to Smoky Mountain Hospice (Nurse Kelly) who was our lifeline to Mom during the Pandemic.

Patricia will lie in state at Morris-Baker Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Those who wish to pay their respects privately may come by the funeral home during this period to do so.

Patricia's family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM that evening, with a funeral service officiated by Pastor Jon Reed following at 7:00 PM. Those attending will be required to wear appropriate face coverings and adhere to social distancing guidelines while present in the building. The funeral service will also be available on the Morris-Baker website, on Patricia's obituary page, at 7:00 PM and it will be available to watch for 90 days.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery in Jonesborough. Those attending are asked to gather at the cemetery by 10:50 AM. Pallbearers will be: Carson Davenport, Mitchell Jeffers, Matthew Jeffers, David Good, Timothy Harmon, and Billy Williams.

Memorial donations may be made to Knox Area Rescue Ministries (https://karm.org/donate/).

Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Davenport family. (423) 282-1521




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Lying in State
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Morris-Baker Funeral Home
SEP
1
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Morris-Baker Funeral Home
SEP
1
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Morris-Baker Funeral Home
SEP
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Morris Baker Funeral Home
2001 East Oakland Avenue
Johnson City, TN 37601
(423) 282-1521
