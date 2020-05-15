|
Patricia L. Ensor
Knoxville - Patricia L. (Shipe) Ensor, age 83, of Knoxville was called to her heavenly home on May 12th 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Fritz Ensor, mother and father Thomas and Agnes Shipe, brothers Thomas, Deadrick, Joseph and Reverend Robert Shipe, son Buddy Landel and granddaughter Kolby Landel.
She leaves behind daughter Lou Anne Smith and son Gregory (Melanie) Ensor, grandchildren Jason, Shaina, Adam, Andrea, Celeste, TJ, Jake and Ryan, eleven great-grandchildren and beloved nieces Debby Leddy and Trina Shipe.
She was a member of Central Church of God where she worshipped her first love Jesus Christ. She loved to sing southern gospel music and made many friends during her 12 years performing with the O'Conner Singers. She retired from the Knox County Health Department after 17 years of service.
There will be a call of convenience on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm in the chapel of Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City Chapel. A Graveside will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:00 am in Lynnhurst Cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 am for the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central Church of God.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 15 to May 17, 2020