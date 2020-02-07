|
Patricia Lillian Murphy
Knoxville - Patricia Lillian Murphy, age 78 of Strawberry Plains, Tennessee passed away on 2/1/20. Born 7/14/41 in Far Rockaway, New York to Lester Muddiman and Violet Baker Muddiman. Survived by husband, Frank Murphy; daughter, Candi Brandl; sons - Robert Murphy (Mila), Frank Murphy (Deborah), James Murphy (Tammy), Steve Murphy; grandchildren Tara Brandl Wiseman, Doug Brandl (Chassidy), Meagan Brandl Gass (John), Gladys Ferri, Cassie Murphy, Nora Murphy, Kaz Egan, Shane Murphy Jenkins (Brian), Jessica Murphy McGill (Devin) Taylor Murphy; and 5 great-grandchildren. Also survived by one brother, Richard Muddiman. Private family service with ashes to be scattered at sea. The family wishes to thank Covenant Hospice for their excellent care over the last several months, especially Tina Lopez. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Murphy family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020