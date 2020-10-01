Patricia Lucille Rogers Perkins
Patricia (Patty) joined her loved ones in Heaven on September 30, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Patty was born on August 18, 1943 in Rockwood, Tennessee to Thomas Eugene Rogers and Mary Katherine Lemons Rogers. Patty was blessed to be born into a close-knit loving Christian family. Patty was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Oak Ridge. Although she dropped out of college to get married, she successfully returned and received a Bachelor of Science degree with honors from the University of Tennessee while working 7-day rotating shifts.
She worked for 10 years for several attorneys in the Roane County and Oak Ridge area. At the K-25 and Y-12 plant, she held every job in the Utilities Department from secretary to department superintendent. She humbly led the way for other women as she became the first female Utilities supervisor in the Operations Division at K-25 and the first female Utilities Department Superintendent in the Facilities Management Organization at Y-12. She was also one of the first women to serve on the Emergency Squads at these plants. After retiring, she was the Business Manager at the Oak Ridge Country Club for 10 years.
Patty was a proud and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and wife. She always welcomed family and extended family into her home with open arms. Her love was so boundless that she successfully blended together three families. She was known to both family and friends as "Granny." She loved to travel and often explored areas with her family. She enjoyed cooking for family gatherings every Wednesday night and for other special family events.
She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Dennis C. Perkins. Survivors include her three children, Deborah Kay Thomas, David Thomas, and Michael Thomas and special daughter-in-law, Laura Thomas; her three granddaughters, Alicia Thomas, Brittany Faith (Justin), and Chrissy Jones (Trey); special cohort and great-grandsons, Drew Thomas, Bennett Faith, and Easton Jones; her sister Beverly Laymon (Jim); her step-children Sheri Temples, Robin Bolin (Kelly), Stacey Dennis Perkins (Rebeca), Ranay Collins, and Michelle Lund and their children and grandchildren.
The family will host a Receiving of Friends at Weatherford Mortuary on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. follow by the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Sharon Youngs officiating. Family and friends will meet on Sunday at 2:00pm for a graveside service at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the First Presbyterian Church of Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
