Patricia "Pam" McCloud Rentenbach
Knoxville - Patricia "Pam" McCloud Rentenbach died on October 13, 2019 at Deane Hill Assisted Living in Knoxville, following a long illness. Pam was a native Knoxvillian, raised in Fountain City. She was a graduate of KCHS, class of 1963 and of ETSU, in Elementary Education in 1967. She taught 7th grade at St. Joseph's Catholic School before she and William "Bill" Rentenbach married in December 1968. Pam was a homemaker and mother until her marriage ended, at which time, she attended and attained an Associate of Applied Science Degree from Pellissippi State Community College in 1994. There followed positions at the KCHS Alumni Office and two paralegal posts with local attorneys. Pam then worked in various capacities for 15 years at the Helen Ross McNabb Center. After retirement, Pam spent her subsequent years enthusiastically, playing bridge in several groups, taking regional trips with friends, reading mysteries, and being a loving friend in a wide circle of old and newer friends.
Pam was predeceased by her parents, Trueji and Ty McCloud, and by her daughter Melissa "Mel" Rentenbach. She is survived by her daughter Angie Hutchins and her husband Todd of Clemmons, NC and her grandsons Jacob, Ty, Mark and Liam Hutchins. She also leaves her sister Maureen McCloud of Knoxville.
Exceptional thanks for Tyanaka, her sitter, who took such loving care of her in her final weeks.
Visitors will be received Friday, October 18 from 3-5pm at Rose Mortuary on Kingston Pike.
Family and friends will be welcome to share briefly share fond memories of Pam. A Graveside Service, officiated by Fr. Bill McNeeley of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, will take place on Saturday at 11 am at Greenwood Cemetery, 3500 Tazewell Pike.
Any memorials will be appreciated to be sent to The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, 6717 Kingston Pike. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2019