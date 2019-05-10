|
Patricia McConnell Zanolli
Oak Ridge, TN
July 13, 1923 - May 5, 2019
Patricia was born in New York City to Patrick and Winifred McConnell. She was known for her big personality, ready wit, fashion sense, strong Catholic faith, and for being a "New York girl." She married Gino Zanolli on January 3, 1948, and they became "the Gaelic and the Garlic" forever. Gino was a Master's graduate of Columbia University's chemical engineering program and a tall, brilliant, first-generation Italian-American. After their marriage, with the help and loving support of Patsy, he changed his profession. They had their first three children- Meg, Eugene, and Michael- while Gino was in medical school. In the summer of 1955, the family moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, which was the family home for the next sixty-four years, and where their last three children- Regina, Gerard, and Patricia- were born. St. Mary's Church was their home parish. Pat was active in the Catholic Women's Club where she made lifelong friends. Her special soulmates and "partners in crime," together with their husbands, came along for the wild ride. Patsy made a loving and welcoming home for family and friends. She and Gino led a busy social life with frequent parties, bridge nights, and church activities. Her St. Patrick's Day parties attracted hundreds. She attended nursing school, graduating with an LPN degree. Later she became a successful real estate agent, using her great strengths of sincere interest in others, curiosity, and boundless energy. Pat was an avid and verbal sports fan. She attended her children's competitions in basketball, baseball, swimming, and other athletics. She was present at innumerable extracurricular activities as a supporter, cheerleader, or volunteer. Her involvement spanned generations. Patsy enjoyed a tenure of nearly thirty years as Mrs. Claus, beloved by St. Mary's School students. She and Gino doted on their grandchildren (biological and otherwise), who they loved deeply and unconditionally. Gino died on September 29, 2008. This was a great loss to Patsy, but her faith and zest for life kept her going, along with the love of family, friends, and her loyal dog Seamus. Pat was a force of nature. She enjoyed her many visitors and was always
impeccably coiffed and dressed. She will be missed as an irreplaceable one-of-a-kind. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Catherine, Eugene, Margaret, Winifred, Mary, and Nancy. She is survived by her sister, Josephine; her children, Meg (Jim) Holbrook, Eugene (Claire) Zanolli, Michael (Julie Sandine) Zanolli, Regina (Mike) Maggart, Gerard (Angie) Zanolli, and Patricia Zanolli; her beloved grandchildren, Rachel (Maajid) Nawaz, Alison (Brent) Butler, Michael Maggart, Renee Maggart, Gina (Jim Gillcrist) Zanolli, Alexander Zanolli, Julie (Joel) Higginson, Ben Zanolli, Shea Zanolli; her great-grandchildren, Gabriel Gino Nawaz and Angelo Michael Cardona-Maggart; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Pat lived and died by, "Families are forever." A visitation will be held at Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge on Sunday, May 12th, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church in Oak Ridge on Monday, May 13th, at 11:00 a.m. The burial will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to St. Mary's School in Patricia and Gino's honor. An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 10 to May 12, 2019