Services
Manes Funeral Home Inc
363 East Main Street
New Market, TN 37821
423-623-6952
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Swannsylvania Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Swannsylvania Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia McGaha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia "Patty" McGaha

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia "Patty" McGaha Obituary
Patricia "Patty' McGaha

Dandrdige - Patricia "Patty" McGaha, age 62, peacefully went to be with the Lord on October 31, 2019, at her home in Dandridge.

She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Stuart, her mother Beryl Stuart, her much loved mother-in-law, Lucy McGaha, her father-in-law, John McGaha, and countless well fed pets.

Patty is survived by the love of her life, best friend, and husband of 42 years, Tim McGaha. She is also survived by her children, T J and Bailee, son-in-law, Steven Halsey, two grandchildren, Noah and Gracyn, beloved sister Ann Staup, brother, Steve Stuart, many cherished in-laws, and extended family members, and lastly all the numerous children she picked up along the way.

Patty will be remembered as a giving, loving, selfless mother to her family and anyone else who needed it.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Swannsylvania Baptist Church, with Rev. Mike Hensley officiating.

Burial will follow in Swannsylvania Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm Saturday at Swannsylvania Baptist Church prior to the funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, Patty wished for donations and cuddles for C.A.R. E. Animal Shelter, 310 Landfill Road, Jefferson City, TN 37760.

1 Corinthians 13:13

And now abideth faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love.

Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.

Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -