Patricia "Patty' McGaha
Dandrdige - Patricia "Patty" McGaha, age 62, peacefully went to be with the Lord on October 31, 2019, at her home in Dandridge.
She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Stuart, her mother Beryl Stuart, her much loved mother-in-law, Lucy McGaha, her father-in-law, John McGaha, and countless well fed pets.
Patty is survived by the love of her life, best friend, and husband of 42 years, Tim McGaha. She is also survived by her children, T J and Bailee, son-in-law, Steven Halsey, two grandchildren, Noah and Gracyn, beloved sister Ann Staup, brother, Steve Stuart, many cherished in-laws, and extended family members, and lastly all the numerous children she picked up along the way.
Patty will be remembered as a giving, loving, selfless mother to her family and anyone else who needed it.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Swannsylvania Baptist Church, with Rev. Mike Hensley officiating.
Burial will follow in Swannsylvania Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm Saturday at Swannsylvania Baptist Church prior to the funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, Patty wished for donations and cuddles for C.A.R. E. Animal Shelter, 310 Landfill Road, Jefferson City, TN 37760.
1 Corinthians 13:13
And now abideth faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019