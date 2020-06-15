Patricia "Pat" Melba Hensley Bailey
Loving wife, devoted mother, "Nana"
Patricia "Pat" Melba Hensley Bailey, age 76, passed away on June 13, 2020, at her home in Oak Ridge, TN. Pat had suffered with a serious lung disease, identified as Interstitial Pneumonia with Auto-immune Features (IPAF) since December, 2018.
Pat was born on January 8, 1944, in Fontana Village, NC, where her father, Edwin Hensley, was working on TVA's Fontana Dam. She and her parents moved to Oak Ridge in the summer of 1944 when her father took a job working on the Manhattan Project.
She attended Elm Grove and Highland View elementary schools, Robertsville Jr. High School and graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1962, where she was a member of the National Honor Society, Tennessee All-State Chorus and President of the Pep Club. She went on to graduate from Appalachian Bible College (nee Institute) with a major in Christian Education and a minor in Music. Pat was a gifted soloist and she also enjoyed playing the piano. Pat was a contestant in the 1962 Miss Oak Ridge Pageant; always attractive on the outside, her inner beauty shone through even more.
Pat married Jack L. Bailey, Jr. (her high school sweetheart) on June 4, 1966, and they enjoyed 54 years of marriage together. They were blessed with two children, Katherine "Kathy" Nicole Bailey and Darrell Scott Bailey. She loved her husband and children deeply and reveled in being "Nana" to her two grandchildren, Noel Charles "Charlie" Price and Claire Ruth Price. She drove from her home in Tampa. FL, to Atlanta, GA, monthly during the first 18 months of Charlie's life, she so enjoyed being "Nana." She delighted in granddaughter Claire just as much when she completed the family.
Well known for her kindness and sweet spirit, Pat was a deeply committed Christian from the time she was a young girl. Growing up in Oak Ridge, she was a member of Oak Ridge Bible Church and then belonged to nine different Methodist churches throughout her adult life as the family relocated from Oak Ridge to Danville, VA, Knoxville, TN, Dothan, AL, Jacksonville, FL, New Orleans, LA, Statesville, NC, Tampa, FL, and ultimately back to Oak Ridge in retirement in 2006. Through the years she enjoyed choir and was a featured soloist on numerous occasions, as well as serving as a Sunday School teacher, curriculum writer and Certified Lay Speaker.
Her main interests were church and family, but Pat also enjoyed travel, golf, genealogy, reading and attending sporting events, notably University of Alabama football and Major League baseball games. Jack and Pat enjoyed a golfing honeymoon at Callaway Gardens, GA, and during their marriage they were fortunate to play such notable golf courses as St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Turnberry in Scotland, Ballybunion and others in Ireland, Pebble Beach, CA, Pinehurst # 2, NC, and Kapalua in Maui, HI, among others. She enjoyed traveling and visited most of the states in the U. S. and a number of foreign countries with family and friends. With her Scots-Irish heritage, Pat's favorite was Scotland!
Pat was a member of The Rotary Club of Oak Ridge for several years and was recognized last year as "The Quiet Rotarian of the Year" for the way she quietly and effectively represented Rotary. As her health declined, she was named an Honorary Member of The Rotary Club of Oak Ridge, a very special recognition.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Melba Hensley, an older half-brother, William "Billy" Hensley and her in-laws, Jack and Mary Frances Bailey.
Survivors include her husband, Jack L. Bailey, Jr., daughter Katherine "Kath}/' Nicole Bailey Price, son-in-law Noel Todd Price and grandchildren Noel Charles "Charlie" Price and Claire Ruth Price, all of Aiken, SC, and son Darrell Scott Bailey of Ho Chi Minh City, Viet Nam. Other survivors include an older half-brother, Robert "Bobby' Hensley and wife Barbara and a younger brother, Thomas A. Hensley, nephew Kenny Self, Jr., his wife Carol and daughter Madison Self Cox and husband Thomas Cox, all of Tennessee, and nephew Ryan Hensley, his wife Susan and daughters Taryn, Quinn and Piper of California.
Receiving of friends will be at Weatherford Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 17 2020, from 5-7 pm, followed immediately by the funeral service, which will be conducted by Rev. Dr.. Craig Kalli of Oak Ridge. Burial will be at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in the Garden of Valor on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 10 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Appalachian Bible College, 161 College Drive, Mt. Hope, WV 25880 or The Rotary Foundation, 14280 Collections Center Drive, Chicago, IL 60693. Weatherford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Thanks to Dr.'s Joao deAndrade, Erin Wilfong and Leslie Crofford, all of Vanderbilt Medical Center, as well as her family doctor, Dr. Dan LeNoir, the staff at Methodist Medical Center and very special thanks to the wonderful staff at Amedisys Hospice, notably Shelby, Ashley, Cindy and Dee, and Brittany of Silver Angels for their compassionate care during Pat's illness. A special thanks to ail her friends and family who supported her during this time with their cards, notes, gifts and especially the prayers.
An interview with Pat is available on-line at Center for Oak Ridge Oral History and entering
Share a memory online at weatherfordmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.