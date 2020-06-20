Patricia Mitchell
Patricia Mitchell

Madisonville - Mitchell, Patricia Short, age 84, of Madisonville, passed away 9:30 A.M. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her home. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who enjoyed cooking, sewing and church. She was a member of Notchey Creek Baptist Church. Survivors-Sons & daughters-in-law: Charles Steven & Luella Mitchell, Bill & Shellie Mitchell, Daughters & sons-in-law: Sherian & Doug Stephens, Debbie & David McDaniel, Grandchildren: Russell & Alysha Mitchell, Josh & Karen McDaniel, Robert Mitchell, Jordan Stephens and Bryce Mitchell, Great grandchildren: Abigail Lovingood, Lydia Rose McDaniel and Ily Ann Mitchell; Special sister-in-law: Carrie Mae Mitchell Robbins,several nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by husband Charles Wesley Mitchell, father Charles Russell Short, mother Cleo Hicks Short, sister Betty Jo Moffitt and special aunt Charlotte Hicks Allen. Friends may call between the hours of 2:00-6:30 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. The family will return at 6:30 PM Monday for the funeral service which will start at 7:00 P.M. in the Biereley-Hale Chapel with Rev. Gale Miller officiating. Interment 11:00 A.M. Tuesday at Notchey Creek Cemetery. By adhering to the health and business operation guidelines by the CDC & the Governor's office for services, you are asked to continue social distancing, wearing masks and frequent handwashing. Should you be sick or feel sick, please stay at home. If you are unable to attend, you are encouraged to visit our website at www.biereleyhale.com and sign the guestbook or leave condolences for the family to read. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Calling hours
02:00 - 06:30 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
22
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
23
Interment
11:00 AM
Notchey Creek Cemetery
