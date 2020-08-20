1/1
Patricia Mitchell
Patricia Mitchell

Maryville - Patricia Greene Mitchell age 84 of Maryville and formerly of Loudon, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the UT Medical Center. Pat was a member of First Baptist Church of Loudon. She worked as an administrative assistant to the principal at Steekee Elementary School for many years. Pat volunteered through the Loudon Lions Club Vision Screening program, testing children's eyes in Loudon County. She had many fond memories of camping, boating and spending time outdoors with her family.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Ruth (Randle) Greene; sisters, Frieda Wiggins and Fayetta White; and brother, Lawrence "Skeeter" Greene. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 65 years, Henry Mitchell; sons, Gary Mitchell and Chris Mitchell; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Ted Lomax; several nieces and nephews.

Services to honor and remember Pat will be held 11 AM Graveside, Monday, August 24th in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Joe Watson officiating. Friends and family may come by the funeral home 10 AM- 5 PM Sunday, August 23rd to pay their respects and sign the register book for the family. The family requests you wear masks and respect social distancing. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
10:00 - 05:00 PM
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
AUG
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Loudon County Memorial Gardens
