Patricia Mitchell Bertlett Allen
Patricia Mitchell Bertlett Allen

Patricia Mitchell Bartlett Allen received the ultimate healing and now resides with The Great Physician walking the streets of gold. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Personal Savior and was baptized into the family of God as a youngster. Waiting for her at Heaven's gates include her parents, Edward and Helen Mitchell, husbands, Carl M. Bartlett, Sr., Carl F. Allen, Jr., grandson, Matthew Edward Fitzgerald, brother-in-law, Alvin Poore, and nephew, Phillip Poore.

Pat was a member of Bible Study Fellowship for over twenty years and dearly loved the study. She was a member of Crosspointe Baptist Church and the Friendship Class. She was also a Realtor and enjoyed quilting and various crafts.

Surviving includes her daughter, Suzanna Fitzgerald and husband, Martin; son, Marty Bartlett, Jr., and fiancé, Candy Jo McKinney; grandchildren and spouses, Katie and Jeremy Priest, Kenny and Melissa Bartlett, Kala and Casey Richardson, Justin and Morgan Adkins Bartlett, Jesse and Noah McKinney; great-grandchildren, Myla Priest, Rose and Wren Bartlett, Cason and Landon Richardson, Waverly Adkins, and Oliver Bartlett all of Kentucky; brothers, Wayne and James Mitchell; and sister, Phyllis Poore of Tennessee.

Visitation will be at Crosspointe Baptist Church, 550 Worthington Road, on Monday July 6, 2020 from 10:00am until 12:00pm with service to follow. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
