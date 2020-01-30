|
Patricia Mucha
Maryville, TN - Patricia Smith Mucha - Our Heavenly Father took Patricia very suddenly and very lovingly home on the 29th Day of January of 2020. Patricia was the first of two children to be born to Ralph and Shirley (Kimsey) Smith, on May 14, 1956. She graduated from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville with a Bachelor degree in Education. Patricia served many years as a Flight attendant with Delta Airlines. She was married to Edward M. Mucha for thirty years. Together, they raised three boys: Arthur (wife Kristina, daughter Veronica), John (wife Elaine, daughter, Skylee), and Gregory Mucha. Patricia was an advocate for peace. She was involved with several organizations, including Veterans for Peace and availed herself to opportunities to engage with others from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and religions, to help promote peaceful relations amongst all.
Patricia was preceded in death by her mother and husband. In addition to her father, sons, and their families, Patricia is survived by her brother, Michael Smith (wife, Monica, children, Clay, Mikaela (Mason), and Garrett); Sisters and Brothers-in-law, Susan, Tom (Susan), Greg, and Joyce (John); several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:00 PM, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home with the service to follow at 6:00 PM. Patricia requested to be entombed alongside her husband, Ed at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.
We will miss our very dear Patricia who has now and truly reached her eternal Place of Peace.
www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020