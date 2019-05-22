|
Patricia Nell Cozart Miller
Louisville, TN
Patricia Nell Cozart Miller, age 74, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19th, 2019, at Fairpark Concordia Care in Maryville, TN.
She was born to the late Patrick Cornelius Cozart Sr., and Lily Mae Cozart on August 18th., 1944.
Preceded in death by her parents; brother Patrick Cornelius Jr.; sister Caroline Fletcher Weaver; and many aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her husband, Marvin F.; brother, Steve Cozart; daughter, Denise Beal; sons, Marvin E.(Michalene); and Marcus; grandchildren, Trayvon; Marvin Jacob; Dillon; and Alexis Loveday; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 24th, 2019 from 8 a.m. til 2 p.m. at Louisville Point Park, 3272 Cox Road, Louisville TN, 37777.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 22, 2019