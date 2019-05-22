Services
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Nell Cozart Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Nell Cozart Miller Obituary
Patricia Nell Cozart Miller

Louisville, TN

Patricia Nell Cozart Miller, age 74, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19th, 2019, at Fairpark Concordia Care in Maryville, TN.

She was born to the late Patrick Cornelius Cozart Sr., and Lily Mae Cozart on August 18th., 1944.

Preceded in death by her parents; brother Patrick Cornelius Jr.; sister Caroline Fletcher Weaver; and many aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her husband, Marvin F.; brother, Steve Cozart; daughter, Denise Beal; sons, Marvin E.(Michalene); and Marcus; grandchildren, Trayvon; Marvin Jacob; Dillon; and Alexis Loveday; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 24th, 2019 from 8 a.m. til 2 p.m. at Louisville Point Park, 3272 Cox Road, Louisville TN, 37777.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now