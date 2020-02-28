|
Patricia P. O'Neal
Knoxville - Patricia P. O'Neal, age 80 of Knoxville, passed away at home on February 27, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Preceded in death by husband, John A. O'Neal; parents, William and Ruth Popejoy. Survived by children, Toni (Mike) Maso, Tammy (Jay) Chambers, Tracy (Willie) Daniels, Johnny O'Neal, Jason (Marie) O'Neal; grandchildren, Derek, Melissa, Heather, Ashley, Jessie, Brittney, Kelsey, Michael, and Mathew; many, many great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Watson. Visitation will be held at Weaver Funeral Home Monday; from 6:00-8:00 pm. Condolences are welcome at www.weaverfuneralservices.com
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020