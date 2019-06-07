Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Knoxville - Patricia passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, June 5, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Pat attended Sevier Heights Baptist Church. She graduated from Central High School in 1953. Pat retired from Colonial Freight after many years of dedicated service. She was preceded in death by parents, George Thomas and Virginia Bishop Paschal. Pat is survived by brother, Don (Pat) Paschal; sister, Christine King; niece, Lisa King; nephews, Jeff, Greg, and Bryan Paschal; great nephew, Kevin (Tierra) Paschal; four-legged friends, Peyton Manning King and Snoopy. Family will receive friends Saturday, June 8th from 11:00 am to 12:45 pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with Graveside Service following at 1:00 pm at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Rev. Charlie McNutt officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 7 to June 8, 2019
