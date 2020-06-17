Patricia Pearce DurranceKnoxville - Patricia Pearce Durrance, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was born September 7, 1929 in Desoto City. Florida to Leland Clifford and Clara Williams Pearce. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, soulmate and husband of 53 years, Robert Neil Durrance Jr. Patty is survived by her son Robert Neil (Becky) Durrance lll, and grandson Robert Pearce Durrance all of Knoxville. Patty was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt of many loving nieces and nephews. Patty attended Florida State University before transferring to Florida Southern College where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She and Neil were avid Florida Gator fans. Patty was a charter member of the Patriot Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and fourth generation Floridian. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Sebring, Florida. Patty and Neil live in Gainesville, Florida for 32 years and were members of the Trinity United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending the summers in the mountains of Western North Carolina. She and her husband moved to Knoxville in 2005, and were members of Church Street United Methodist Church. Patty was an accomplished bridge player and enjoyed the many friends she made through playing the game. Funeral services will take place at a later date in Sebring, Florida, with internment at Pinecrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to The Sebring Historical Society. 321 West Center Ave. Sebring, Florida 33870.