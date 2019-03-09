|
|
Patricia Pelleaux
Powell, TN
Patricia "Pat" Pelleaux age 81 of Powell passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 5, 2019 10:05 am after a brief illness. She was of the Baptist faith and lived her faith in God throughout her life. She was a member of The Church at Sterchi Hills and a 1955 graduate of Central High School in Knoxville. She was preceded in death by parents, Garrett H. and Wirtie Trent; sisters, Norma Jessup and Joyce DeKyne; son, Tommy G Pelleaux. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Thomas E. "Gene" Pelleaux; daughter and son in law, Gail and Randy Hinton; son, Joey E. Pelleaux; granddaughters, Ashley (Dusty) Ownby and Randi (Will) Davison; grandson, Johnathan Pelleaux; great grandchildren, Reid and Reagan Ownby, and Emma Rae and Ruthie Grace Davison. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 5:00-6:30 p.m. with funeral service to follow at 6:30 pm Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel Rev. Randy Singleton officiating. Private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. The family would like to express sincere gratitude for the care, love, and support given by the 5th floor nurses, CNA's, doctors, therapists, staff, and chaplain at Shannondale Health Care Center. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to The Church at Sterchi Hills 904 Dry Gap Pike Knoxville, Tennessee 37918. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019