Patricia Rainey Wenk
Clinton, TN
Patricia Rainey Wenk, age 91 of Clinton, passed away
peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Pat and her husband Phil were members of Memorial United Methodist Church since 1952.
Preceded in death by her parents, Brevard and Mildred Rainey; and sister, Mary Anne Peagler.
She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Dr. Phil Wenk; son, Dr. Phil (Brenda) Wenk; daughters, Beth Fuqua, Anne (Greg) Lyles; Grandchildren, Andrea (Scott) Hardy, Alan (Barbie) Wenk, Ben, Rachel and Becca Fuqua, Lindsay (Nevin) Sharma, Kate (Nick) Munding, and David Lyles; great grandchildren, Caroline Hardy, Philip and Maggie Wenk, Jackson Munding, and Ava Sharma and brother, Dr. Joe (Pam) Rainey.
The family will receive friends Friday, April 19, 2019 from
1:00-2:00 PM at Memorial United Methodist Church. Funeral Service will follow at 2 PM with Rev. Don Thomas officiating. Her graveside will follow at Grandview Memorial Garden in Clinton, TN. Memorials can be made to Memorial United Methodist Church at 323 North Main Street; Clinton, TN 37716. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all
arrangements. www.holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019