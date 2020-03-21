Services
Patricia "Pat" Reed

Patricia "Pat" Reed Obituary
Patricia "Pat" Reed

Knoxville - Reed, Patricia J. "Pat" - age 82 of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Manorhouse Assisted Living. Born in Asheville, North Carolina, Pat attended Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida. She worked with her husband George for years in their family business, ReedCraft. Preceded in death by father and mother, Arthur Jarrett and Peg Marohn and her husband of 31 years, George Reed. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Joel and Glenneth Reed; step-son and daughter in law Mike and Lynda Reed (Keven and Caitlyn Reed, Mark and Kailyn Attanasio), step-daughter Carol Schmissrauter (Shelley and Chris Kay, Steven Reed, Joseph Reed), step-son Steve Reed (Eric Reed), and step daughter Janice Reed. Graveside service details will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pat's name may be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Chapel. Online condolences at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
