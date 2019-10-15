|
Patricia Reyes
Knoxville - Patricia G. Reyes, age 68, passed away October 15, 2019. She loved her family, children, and grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Preston Eugene Coward and Willie Evelyn, son Buddy Leon Coward, brother Leonard William Lee, and brother-in-law Jim Carringer. Survived by husband Rudolfo Reyes, sons Rudolfo Phillip (Natalie) Reyes and Justin Travis Reyes, daughter Victoria (Mark) Hemphill, grandchildren Britton and Isabella Reyes, Payton, Elonzo, and Kayden McGhee, Logan and Sophia Hemphill, Jaqueline Hickman, 3 great-grandchildren, sisters Charlotte Ferguson (Joe) and Linda Carringer, several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00pm Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, with service to follow, Associate Pastor Greg Williams officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at donate3.cancer.org. Family and friends will meet 12:45pm Friday, October 18, 2019, at Byrd's Chapel Cemetery for a 1:00pm interment. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019