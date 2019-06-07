Services
Westside Chapel Funeral Home
3521 West Andrew Johnson
Morristown, TN 37814
(423) 586-1160
Morristown - Patricia J. Russell, age 77, of Morristown, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at her residence after a lingering illness. She professed her faith in Jesus Christ at an early age. She worked for Allied Chemical in Knoxville and retired from Shelby Williams in Morristown. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Alice Patterson; brothers, Charles H. Patterson and Gerald Patterson; and sister, Evelyn Huff. She is survived by her husband, Charles E. Russell, Sr.; son, Mark McCown; daughter, Sandra J. Hardy and her husband, Jim Hardy; step-son, Charles E. Russell, Jr. and his wife, Melony Russell; grandchildren, Allison Cober and her husband, Jake Cober, Dillon McCown, and Emily Hardy; step-grandchildren, Chelsey Russell and Katie Russell; great-grandchildren, Easton Marcum and Kaylee Cober; sister, Ann King; and several nieces and nephews. In accordance with Pat's wishes, a private graveside service was held. Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 7, 2019
