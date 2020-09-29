Patricia Smith
Knoxville - Patricia Ann Smith - age 87 of Knoxville formerly of Memphis, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at home with family. She was a member of Central Baptist Church, Bearden. Pat retired from Wilkerson & Snowden in Memphis after many years of service. She was married to Tennessee football great the late Roy "Looney" Smith. Pat is survived by son, John Preston Smith and Donna Denney of Knoxville; daughter and son-in-law, Patti Smith and Gerald "Jerry" Easter of Memphis; grandchildren, Ginger Lynn Hill and Zachery Tayler Smith; great grandchildren, Alex Tanner Hill. Memorial service will be 12:00 P.M. noon Monday October 5, 2020 at Central Baptist Church, Bearden. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church, Bearden, 6300 Deane Hill Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905. Friends may call at their convenience at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. www.rosemortuary.com