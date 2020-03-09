Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Interment
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Solway Church of God Cemetery (meet there at 10:45 AM)
Patricia Sue Manuel Nelson Obituary
Patricia Sue Manuel Nelson

Knoxville - Patricia Sue Manuel Nelson went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 5, 2020 after complications from a stroke. She was a four-time cancer survivor and bone marrow recipient. She attended Fairview Elementary and Karns High School. She graduated from Baptist School of Nursing in 1982 and was an orthopedic nurse at Baptist Hospital until leaving in 1986 to work at St. Mary's Special Care Nursery and was instrumental in opening the Women's Pavilion and took pride in being a NICU nurse. Preceded in death by the love of her life, Leonard; parents, Bud and Shirley Manuel; beloved sister, Ann King; mother-in-law, Virginia Nelson. Survived by her devoted son, Matt and beloved dog, OZ; sisters, Connie Manuel and Tammy Davenport; niece, Barbara (Eddie) Sweet; nephews, Noah Davenport and Tom (Patricia) King; great-nephew, Joseph Sweet; aunt, Margaret Allison; loving cousin, Ramona Massengill and numerous cousins and friends. Family will receive friends at Weaver's Chapel on Thursday from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow at 7:00 pm. Rev. Eddie Sweet officiating. Family and friends will meet Friday at 10:45 am at Solway Church of God Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment. www.weaverfuneralservices.com

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knox., TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
