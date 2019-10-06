|
Patricia Thomas Croley
Knoxville - Patricia Thomas Croley, age 74 of Knoxville, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 4, 2019. She was a member of Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church. Pat was an Alumnus of the University of Tennessee School of Nursing, Class of 1967. She worked in pediatrics with Doctors Christian, Cross, Zirkle and Long. Pat served on the Board of Directors of Ronald McDonald House of Knoxville. She loved reading and playing tennis, and was a member of the Cherokee Country Club, and a former member of the Racquet Club. Pat was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America and the East Tennessee Region, AACA. She enjoyed touring in antique cars and judging at National AACA meets. Pat held more judging credits than any other current female judge; as well, she enjoyed boating and spending time at the family home on Norris Lake. She loved to travel, having visited five continents, and very much enjoyed ocean cruises.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents John and Eva Thomas; sister, Phyllis Pittman; brother, Paul Thomas, and son, Robby Croley, Jr. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert R. (Bo) Croley, Sr.; daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and husband Sean Coffey; son, Richard (Ricky) Croley; grandchildren: Winter Coffey, Spencer Coffey, Briar Mae Croley, and Harvey Croley; sister, Peggy Parker; sister-in-law, Peggy Maxwell and husband Doug, and nephew Tim Maxwell. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church, with Dr. Jay Howell and Dr. William Barron officiating. The family will receive friends preceding the service from 4:00-5:00 p.m. in Barron Hall. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to either Ronald McDonald House of Knoxville, East Tennessee Children's Hospital, or Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019