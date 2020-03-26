|
|
Patricia Wade
Knoxville - Patricia A. Wade was born in Knoxville, TN, on June 6, 1941, and shared the same birthday as her mother. She departed this life on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Westmoreland Health and Rehab. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon T. Lattimore and Thelma; brother, Thomas Lattimore; sister, Ingrid Reese; and former spouses, Clifford Garrett and Homer Wade.
She was a class of 1959 Austin High School graduate. She worked 19 years of her life as an employee of TVA Bull Run and Kingston Steam Plants. She retired as a material testing supervisor.
Having a desire to further her education, she returned to school before retiring and did not stop until she had received dual- master degrees in Human Resource Development and Education. She first relocated to Atlanta to teach and then returned to Knoxville to complete service in the field. Also during this time she again began playing the piano as she had done in her youth and served various local churches as their pianist. Also, she utilized her gift to teach young upcoming piano students.
Her passion for teaching was only rivaled by her love of spending time with her family. She is survived by her sons Eric T. Hogue (Celeste) of Morristown and Shawn L. Garrett of Knoxville; grandchildren: Jamere Hogue (Jacquie) [of Shelby, NC] and Ceniya Okoye (Tobe') [of Johnson City, TN]; great-grandchild, Jazlynn Hogue; devoted sisters: La Verna Lattimore [of Knoxville], Joyce Lattimore [of Belleville, MI]; sister-in-law, Grace Lattimore; devoted cousin, Terry Essex and daughter La Shea; other cousins and friends.
A special thanks to the staff at Westmoreland Rehabilitation Center with special regard to Erika Blair, Natosha Cathey, and Rev. Churchill Moore.
Ms. Wade will lie in repose on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 1 PM to 6 PM in the William V. Powell, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Unity Mortuary. The community is welcome to pay their respects, but visitors will be limited to 10 individuals at a time in accordance to the Governor's Executive Order. The final resting place will be at Sherwood Memorial Gardens on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 1 PM.
Final arrangements are entrusted with integrity to Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020