Patricia Watson Reed
Patricia Watson Reed

Knoxville - Patricia Watson Reed went to be with the Lord suddenly on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, and retired from Knoxville Utilities Board.

She is survived by husband, Joseph Fred Reed; daughter, Teresa Brown; son-in-law, Stephen Brown; and grandson, Allen Brown.

A Graveside Service will be held at New Gray Cemetery, 2724 Western Avenue, on Monday, July 6 at 1:00 pm, with Pastor Allen Johnson officiating.

Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.

Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
New Gray Cemetery
