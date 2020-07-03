Patricia Watson Reed
Knoxville - Patricia Watson Reed went to be with the Lord suddenly on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, and retired from Knoxville Utilities Board.
She is survived by husband, Joseph Fred Reed; daughter, Teresa Brown; son-in-law, Stephen Brown; and grandson, Allen Brown.
A Graveside Service will be held at New Gray Cemetery, 2724 Western Avenue, on Monday, July 6 at 1:00 pm, with Pastor Allen Johnson officiating.
Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
