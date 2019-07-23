Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery.
Knoxville - Patricia "Pat" LaVerne Webb, age 67, went to her Heavenly home to be reunited with her mother and family. She was of the Baptist faith. She retired from Knoxville Area Transit after a multitude of years. She enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents James Lyndall Webb and Edna Rose Webb, and aunt Virginia Lee Tuck. Survived by sister Linda Rose Webb Brady (David); aunt Deannie Adams (Bob); uncle Carroll Tuck; niece Kimberly Burrows (Ernie); nephews James Dale Brady (Michelle), and Jonathan David Brady (Amanda); great nieces and nephews Angela, Brittany, Makayla, Jared, and Dalin; step sisters Kelly Burbage and Wendy King; a host of cousins; special friends Rosa, T.J., Linda W. and Daphne. Family will receive friends from 5:30 - 7:00 pm on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 with a service to follow at 7:00 pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am for an 11:00 am interment on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 23, 2019
