Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jeane's Funeral Service
Leesville, TN
Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Self Family Cemetery
Hornbeck, LA
Patricia Williams Obituary
Knoxville - Patricia Lane Richardson Williams, age 80, of Knoxville, formerly of Leesville, Louisiana passed away suddenly Wednesday morning, July 3, 2019 at her home.

Pat was a member of First Baptist Concord and was a former member of First Baptist Leesville. She was retired as a secretary from East Leesville Elementary School. Pat enjoyed reading and loved to sew.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Huey J. Williams. Pat is survived by her daughter, Denise (JEd) Campbell of Knoxville with whom she made her home; twin sons, Huey J Williams II, Jonathan (Trina) Williams all of Leesville, Louisiana; grandchildren, Sarah, Emma, Leah and Hannah Campbell, Jody Williams; sisters, Maureen H. (Joey) Yallum, Cydney Deirdra H. Williams, Charlotte R. Lofton and Virginia Richardson; brother, Michael Havenar; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Jeane's Funeral Service in Leesville.

Family and friends will gather at 10 a.m. on Wednesday Self Family Cemetery in Hornbeck, Louisiana.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Leesville, Music Ministry, 1400 Nolan Trace, Leesville, LA 71446 or to Christian Academy of Knoxville, Middle School Musical Theater, 529 Academy Way, Knoxville, TN 37923.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 7, 2019
