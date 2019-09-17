|
Patricia Williford
Bean Station - Patricia Ann Williford, age 57 of Bean Station, was born October 2, 1961, and went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her mother Doris Couch, and sister Pamela Wedderburn. She is survived by her father Reuben Couch and wife, Mary; daughter Heather (Travis) Overbay; sons Chucky (Brittany) Williford, and Ben (Kalisha) Williford; step-daughter Jessica (Mitchell) Branch; grandchildren Connor Overbay, Destiney Branch, Ty Overbay, Shylo Williford, Sarah Williford, Mason Williford, and Cooper Williford; sisters Joyce (Gary) Miller, Charlotte (Larry) Singleton, and Sharon (David) Potter; brothers Bernie (Janet) Couch, Chuck (Renee) Couch, Phillip (Doris) Couch, and Alvy (Janet) Couch; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends and extended family, including a very special sister-in-law Benita Hays.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home in Rutledge, with funeral services to follow. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Heath's Chapel Cemetery near German Creek, in Bean Station. Rev. Jayme Tharp and Rev. Travis Overbay are officiating the services.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 17, 2019